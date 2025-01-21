Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

