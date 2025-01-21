JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The company has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

