Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lifted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,250,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.16, for a total transaction of $22,133,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,269 shares of company stock valued at $300,888,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META opened at $612.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $597.37 and a 200-day moving average of $557.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.95 and a 1-year high of $638.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

