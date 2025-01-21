iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

