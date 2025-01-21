Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.