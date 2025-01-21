CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.