Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 839,500 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$66.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.