Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,973,000 after buying an additional 91,506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

