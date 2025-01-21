HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SFBS opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

