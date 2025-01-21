HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,469 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 45.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 410.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

