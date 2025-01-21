HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $353.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

