HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

