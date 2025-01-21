Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $658,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after buying an additional 858,704 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

