Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 58 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.74.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

