Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

