Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,740.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,694 shares of company stock worth $9,676,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

