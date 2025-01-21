Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,394,000 after acquiring an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

