Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of LSB Industries worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a PE ratio of -43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

