Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,420,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 627,097 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 442,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NWG stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

NWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

