Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $5,957,632.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,962.26. This represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,852 shares of company stock valued at $55,386,256 in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

