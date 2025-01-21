Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $689,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $880.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.