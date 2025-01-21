Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,890 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 206.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,407,303. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

