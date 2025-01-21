Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

