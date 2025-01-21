PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in PG&E by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,463 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 259.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PG&E by 39.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

