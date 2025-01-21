Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 636,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,933,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 875,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 88,730 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

