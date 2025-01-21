Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 378.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. WPP plc has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.37.

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.