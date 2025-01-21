Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 447,800 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,182,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

