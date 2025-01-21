Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $150.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

