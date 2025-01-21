860 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $348.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day moving average of $311.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,929 shares of company stock worth $15,645,074. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

