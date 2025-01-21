Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 497,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11,891.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. This represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,893. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.