Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,295.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,241.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,343.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,133.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

