Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $7,946,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.18. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.