Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 143,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

