Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.