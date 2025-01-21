Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.0 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

