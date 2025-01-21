Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.