Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Banco Santander by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 159,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Banco Santander by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 372,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after buying an additional 5,290,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 143.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 47.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 668,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 214,868 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SAN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

