4,473 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.