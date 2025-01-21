Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.