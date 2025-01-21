Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.56.

NYSE:BX opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

