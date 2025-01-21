Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

