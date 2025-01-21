Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

General Motors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.