HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in HP by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.