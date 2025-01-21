Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 531 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 941.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

