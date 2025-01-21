Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 473 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Exelon by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

