argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 413.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $640.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.86 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a one year low of $349.86 and a one year high of $678.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.80.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $715.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.39.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

