Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

