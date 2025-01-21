Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,939 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,939 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

GOLD opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

