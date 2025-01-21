Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,793 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.