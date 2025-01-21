Clarius Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,546,000 after acquiring an additional 65,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,660,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average is $258.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $219.73 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

